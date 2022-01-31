Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are two Premier League clubs that are looking to bolster their midfield. Jurgen Klopp's Reds identified Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma as one of their midfield targets during the start of the January transfer window.

Now, according to a report from French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham have also emerged as contenders to sign Bissouma. This could see Jurgen Klopp's side miss out on signing the 25-year-old.

Yves Bissouma was signed by Brighton back in 2018 from Lille for an undisclosed fee. Since then the Frenchman has made 100 appearances for the Seagulls while operating in the middle of the park.

Over the years, Bissouma has made considerable development as a midfielder and is now one of the most important players in the Brighton squad. Seagulls manager Graham Potter views the player as an important cog in his tactical setup.

Bissouma is known to be a versatile player in the midfield as he can play as a box-to-box player or as a defensive midfielder. The 25-year-old's ability to read the game and cut passing lines makes him a perfect fit for many clubs who are currently struggling to balance their midfield. One such team is Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been looking to sign a defensive midfielder since the start of last year's summer transfer window. However, the club wasn't able to find the right fit for their plans, hence decided to drop the plan.

Now, six months into the season, the absence of a defensive midfielder has all but ended Manchester United's chances of winning the PL title.

Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins

Trois clubs essayent de le faire signer : Aston Villa, Tottenham et Manchester United. Les discussions sont intenses.

Brighton demande au moins 45 millions d’euros.

According to a recent report from French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Yves Bissouma could leave Brighton in this winter transfer window and three clubs have declared their interest in signing him.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the player this January. Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are also set to be in the race to sign the 25-year-old if he decides to leave the club. Brighton are reportedly expecting a fee in the region of €45 million for Bissouma.

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool were also interested in signing Bissouma but their recent interest in Fulham's Fabio Carvalho could put an end to their plans to sign the Brighton star.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz despite strong interest from Manchester United and Tottenham

Liverpool went all out to sign FC Porto star Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window. The Reds finally completed the transfer a few days ago as Porto agreed to seal the deal for an initial £37million, with the fee potentially rising to £49million. Diaz was highly rated by many scouts and there was strong interest from the likes of Tottenham.

At one point it was Tottenham who were touted to be the firm favorites to sign Diaz in this January transfer window. However, the offer from Liverpool was a turning point as the 25-year-old only wanted a move to Anfield.

