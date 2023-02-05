Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho's stance revealed amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly verbally agreed on a new five-year contract, rejecting interest from Real Madrid in the process. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has bagged two goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions this season. He is being heralded as United's next breakout star, and the football world is taking notice, including Real Madrid.

According to AS, Los Blancos met with the Argentine teenager's representatives to discuss a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu. His contract with the Red Devils expires in 2024. As the young winger has 18 months left on his deal and earns £4,000 a week, he could earn substantially more elsewhere with a larger signing-on fee.

However, Garnacho has agreed on a new deal with the Premier League club, with image rights the only outstanding issue. A contract extension may be confirmed in the next few days. He is set to prolong his stay with Manchester United until 2025, when he will be 25.

Garnacho hasn't just emerged into the United first-team, he has quickly become a valuable member of Erik ten Hag's side. He scored a remarkable last-gasp winner in a 2-1 win over Fulham just days before the FIFA World Cup break. He also netted in a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League and assisted Marcus Rashford's winner over Manchester City in the derby last month.

Manchester United's David de Gea is confident Marcel Sabitzer can replace former Real Madrid man Casemiro

Sabitzer is tasked with filling in for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Manchester United pulled off a dramatic transfer deadline day signing of Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. The Austrian midfielder was expected to come in as the injured Christian Eriksen's replacement. The Dane is sidelined until at least late April.

However, he may just be given a more prominent role from the off after Casemiro was sent off in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 3). This means the Brazilian midfielder will miss the Red Devils' next three games against Leeds United at home and away. He will also sit out a trip to Leicester City.

Sabitzer made his debut in the win marred by Casemiro's red card. De Gea feels he can fill in for United's number 18. He said (via the Guardian):

"It’s going to be tough, for sure. We already lost Christian, now Casemiro: big players for us..Sabitzer showed already – he played 15 to 20 minutes and he did really well, made some good tackles, he is good with the ball. And, everyone is ready to play.”

The Austrian made 24 appearances for Bayern before joining Manchester United. He could not displace Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the Bavarians' side. He can expect a lot more game time at Old Trafford.He has big shoes to fill in Casemiro. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been one of the best signings of the season.

