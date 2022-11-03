Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial subject of surprise loan interest in January: Reports

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been linked with a surprise loan move to Turkish side Fenerbahce, as per Fanatik.

Martial, 26, has struggled with injuries at the start of the season, making just four appearances, scoring three goals, and contributing two assists.

Scouts at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium have earmarked the French striker as a potential arrival and have been met with a positive response by manager Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese coach is believed to want a winger to be signed in the upcoming transfer window, and Martial has been lined up.

The report claims that the Frenchman is looking forward to arriving at Fenerbahce and that talks between the clubs are set to commence.

The former AS Monaco forward is expected to join the Turkish side on loan.

He was similarly sent out on loan by Manchester United in January to La Liga outfit Sevilla.

However, injury issues impacted his time with Los Nervionenses and he made just 12 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Martial's intentions are to prove himself amid the competition for places at Old Trafford, jeopardizing his spot in Erik ten Hag's side.

The Red Devils possess the likes of Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga who are all vying for a starting role in Ten Hag's attack.

Martial has two years remaining on his contract with United with the option of a one-year extension.

The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 for £54 million and became the youngest teenager in world football at the time.

He has scored 82 goals and contributed 52 assists in 273 appearances during his time with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer

The German is a target for the Red Devils

According to Media Foot, Manchester United are keen to sign Bayern's Choupo-Moting when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is in the final months of his current deal at the Allianz Arena and has been in impressive form this season.

The German has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

There is said to be strong interest in Choupo-Moting from the Red Devils due to his versatility and experience.

Ten Hag's side are sizing up potential replacements for Ronaldo, who is verging towards the exit door at Old Trafford.

The veteran Portuguese forward's deal with Manchester United expires next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

Choupo-Moting previously played in the Premier League with Stoke City, making 30 appearances in the English top tier, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

