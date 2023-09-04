Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial wanted by UEFA Champions League club on a free transfer in 2024 – Reports

Real Sociedad are allegedly interested in snapping up Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on a free transfer ahead of the next season.

Los Txuri-Urdin splashed close to £15 million to rope in five first-team players this summer. They snapped up Arsen Zakharyan, Alvaro Odriozola, and Hamari Traore, while loaning in Andre Silva and Kieran Tierney.

Now, according to Fichajes, Real Sociedad have earmarked Martial as a potential striking target for the summer of 2024. They are keen on strengthening their offensive depth in the future as Silva, who is currently out with a hamstring issue, will return to RB Leipzig next June.

Anthony Martial, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United ahead of the next campaign. He could join the La Liga side next year, but only if Imanol Alguacil's team qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Should the former Sevilla man seal a Bosman transfer to Los Txuri-Urdin, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would emerge as a regular starter ahead of the likes of Umar Sadiq and Mohamed-Ali Cho.

A right-footed mobile finisher, the 30-cap France international has faced quite a bit of a hard time impressing Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. He has started just 19 of his 32 appearances under the former Ajax boss, registering nine goals and three assists in the process.

So far, Martial has scored 88 goals and provided 53 assists in 301 matches across competitions for Manchester United since arriving in 2015.

Roy Keane dismisses Erik ten Hag's praise of Manchester United striker in Arsenal loss

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Roy Keane suggested that his former club suffered in their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal due to a number of selections.

"I think the manager will be pleased with the performance, but if you look at the bigger picture, there's massive problems at the club," Keane elaborated. "You look at the defence at the end, I know there's injuries. Harry Maguire, they're trying to move him on, and also Jonny Evans."

Slamming Antony Martial for his outing against Arsenal, Keane added:

"So they're really stretched with the injuries and again we look at the new striker who comes on today, [Rasmus] Hojlund. You look at Martial as well, the manager praised him after the game, but I don't think he got a kick. He really didn't do too much tonight."

Martial, who is yet to open his account this season, is expected to play a rotational role this campaign. He is believed to be a backup option for Rasmus Hojlund, who joined Manchester United in a potential £72 million permanent switch from Atalanta earlier this July.