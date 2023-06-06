Manchester United attacker Antony accused of ‘domestic violence, threat and bodily injury’ by ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin: Reports

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of assault by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin with a police report being filed against the Brazilian.

Brazilian outlet Ge Globo (via Sport Witness) reports that Antony's former girlfriend filed a police report on Monday (June 5) against the Red Devils forward. She alleges that Antony assaulted her on May 20th. The report is said to include photographs of abrasions and threatening messages from the Brazilian. He is accused of 'domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury’.

However, It should be noted that the 23-year-old will have been playing for Manchester United on the reported date the incident took place. He featured in a 1-0 away win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on May 10.

There is yet to be any comment from the player or his club over the accusations. Antony joined Erik ten Hag's side from Ajax last summer for £85 million.

Cavallin and Antony are said to have had a relationship last year. She revealed on social media in June 2022 that she suffered a miscarriage with the couple having expected their first child.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Mason Greenwood in his side next season

Mason Greenwood hasn't played for the club since January last year.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Mason Greenwood to stay with the club next season. The English forward hasn't played for the club since he was arrested in January 2022. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling behavior, and assault.

Those charges have since been dropped against the 21-year-old in February of this year. This was due to a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new information coming to light.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood when these charges were brought against him. The Englishman's situation at Old Trafford has become uncertain amid backlash over the possibility he returns to the club.

However, Football Transfers reports that Ten Hag wants the striker back in his side next season. They claim that the Dutch tactician is a fan of his footballing qualities and wants him to remain with the Red Devils due to this.

However, Ten Hag faces opposition from board members whose stance is that Greenwood shouldn't play for the club again. He has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions.

Greenwood's situation is complicated by the emergence of video and audio footage that was released into the public domain. This has led to outrage from fans over the potential that the English forward does return to Old Trafford.

