Manchester United attacker appears to like tweet claiming the club isn’t worth his time after Newport County snub - Reports

Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo reportedly liked a tweet claiming that the club wasn't worth his time after the attacker started on the bench for the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County. He seems to have unliked the tweet now.

Diallo didn't play a part in the match against the League Two side. Erik ten Hag named a full-fledged first XI as they picked up a hard-fought 4-2 win.

Bruno Fernandes (7'), Kobbie Mainoo (13'), Antony (68'), and Rasmus Hojlund (90+4') scored for Ten Hag's side. Bryn Morris (36') and Will Evans (47') found the back of the net for the hosts.

Diallo, however, didn't play a single minute against Newport. The right-winger, who spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Sunderland, has made only one appearance this season.

Despite recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for 126 days, Diallo finds it hard to break into Manchester United's starting XI. A fan on X urged the 21-year-old to move to a club where he would be more valued and the attacker liked the tweet (via Daily Mail).

Amad Diallo is contracted with the Red Devils until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €18 million (via Transfermarkt).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts to the win against Newport County

Manchester United entered the FA Cup clash against Newport County as clear favorites. Despite the gulf in quality between the two teams, the League Two side gave the Red Devils a run for their money.

Erik ten Hag's side weren't clinical in front of the goal. The Dutch manager addressed the issue, telling the media after the game (via the Red Devils' website):

"We controlled the game but maybe we were a little bit slower than we were. We had chances to make it 3-0, [Alejandro] Garnacho hit the crossbar with two players in front of the goal. We had some shots from Antony as well. We had very good chances and they had nothing really, it was out of nothing they scored a goal."

After securing their passage to the fifth round of the FA Cup, Manchester United will now prepare for a return to the Premier League. They play Wolverhampton Wanderers in an away clash on February 1.

Ten Hag's side are currently eighth with 32 points from 21 matches and have won only one of their last five league matches.