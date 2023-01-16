Manchester United attacker emerges as shock target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund: Reports

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga this month, according to talkSPORT.

Elanga has been on Manchester United's books since 2015, having joined the club as a 13-year-old. He rose through the ranks at the club before making his senior debut in their 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League in May 2021.

The attacker has since made 47 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, contributing towards seven goals in the process. However, he has fallen behind Alejandro Garnacho in Erik ten Hag's pecking order in recent weeks.

Elanga has thus been linked with a move away from Manchester United during the ongoing winter transfer window. Everton have been credited with an interest in signing him on loan this month.

Other Premier League clubs are also said to be in the race to acquire the Sweden international's services. AFC Bournemouth have notably enquired about his availability, according to the aforementioned source.

Meanwhile, Elanga has emerged as a shock transfer target for Borussia Dortmund, as per the report. A move to the Bundesliga could prove to be enticing for the 20-year-old attacker.

However, it is unclear whether Borussia Dortmund want to sign Elanga permanently or on loan. There are nevertheless suggestions Manchester United could allow him to leave this month.

The Swede's immediate future could reportedly rely on Ten Hag's side signing another attacker this window. They have notably already signed Wout Weghorst on loan, while Jadon Sancho is tipped to return to the fold soon.

German daily Bild has linked the English giants with a link for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman could be available on a cut-price deal this month as his contract with the Bundesliga expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United are nine points behind Arsenal

Manchester United had a disastrous start to their life in the Premier League under Ten Hag. They notably suffered embarrassing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first matches of the season.

However, the Red Devils have since returned to form under the Dutchman's management. They now sit fourth in the Premier League table with 38 points from 18 matches so far.

The Old Trafford outfit are level on points with third-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand. While they are nine points behind table-toppers Arsenal, they retain hopes of going on to win the title this season.

