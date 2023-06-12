Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho wanted by Premier League side in club-record deal: Reports 

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly preparing a club-record offer for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

According to The Daily Express, the Red Devils are open to selling Sancho amid his struggles at Old Trafford. The English attacker has lacked form since arriving at the club in 2021. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 games across competitions this past season.

Tottenham Hotspur are touted with interest and Manchester United have set a £60 million price tag which Spurs are willing to meet. However, Sussex World claims that Brighton are reportedly keeping tabs.

Brighton are claimed to have made enquiries about his availability last month. However, the Red Devils rebuffed their approach but their stance has seemingly changed heading into the summer transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi's men will be competing in the Europa League next season after a superb campaign. Sancho featured in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls at the Amex in May that sent them on their way to a sixth-place finish.

The 23-year-old will be looking to reignite his stagnating career that has gone off track at Old Trafford. He was heralded as one of England's brightest talents during four seasons with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances across competitions at Signal Iduna Park.

However, Sancho has been unable to replicate that form since moving to Manchester United in 2021 for £74 million. He has managed 12 goals and six assists in 79 games with the Red Devils. The Englishman has three years left on his contract.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists Sancho has made progress this season

Erik ten Hag talked up the English winger's versatility.

Sancho endured a topsy-turvy season with Manchester United that saw him miss three months of action. Ten Hag sent him to the Netherlands for individual training during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He returned at the start of the year and started showing glimpses of the form he achieved at Dortmund. However, there were still signs of nervousness in his game as he continued to struggle for the Red Devils.

Despite this, Ten Hag claimed that the attacker had shown progression in this campaign. He spoke after the former Dortmund winger started in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Chelsea (via Manchester Evening News):

"He is one of the players who has made progress this season. That is a good base to build further on. He can do both. He prefers to play on the left but we have seen today he is very good on the right as well."

Sancho does boast versatility as he can play on the left and right sides of attack. Ten Hag also trialed him in an attacking midfield role on one occasion as he looked to get the Englishman back to his best.

