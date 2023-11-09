Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's brother charged with domestic violence in Florida: Reports

Dane Rashford, the 31-year-old brother of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, has been charged with domestic violence in Miami Beach, Florida.

The incident leading to the older Rashford's arrest occurred on October 20, and subsequently, he was released from custody after posting a $1,500 bond. According to the report from LBC, the details regarding his current whereabouts remain unclear. US law enforcement officials are said to be expressing uncertainty about whether he remains in the country following his release.

Complicating matters, Dane Rashford has been issued with a directive to refrain from contact with the alleged victim pending his upcoming trial. This has been set for November 27, as reported by the Telegraph (via LBC).

The Rashford family and Manchester United have maintained silence regarding the ongoing legal matter. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s representation regarding his professional career will continue through another sibling, Dwaine Rashford.

Daysi Vega-Mendez, the assistant state prosecutor for Miami-Dade County, outlined the ongoing efforts to progress the case (via LBC):

"The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim. Our office is trying to get hold of the UK Embassy because we need permission to speak to the victim."

It is believed that the parties involved were on holiday at the time of the incident, as Vega-Mendez explained:

"I am not sure whether they are still in the United States or if they have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically, once you are charged, you are not supposed to leave the country. When a person is given a bond if they leave, they surrender that bond."

The assistant state prosecutor added:

"At the moment, the case is still active and listed for an arrangement hearing on Nov 27."

Copenhagen stage comeback to defeat 10-man Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford sent off

Manchester United's Champions League campaign was dealt a severe blow as they succumbed to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Copenhagen. This was despite leading twice in a thrilling group stage clash. The loss further dents United's hopes, anchoring them at the bottom of Group A with just two matches remaining.

The Red Devils' outing was marked by a stark reversal of fortunes, especially after Marcus Rashford received marching orders in the 42nd minute at the Parken Stadium. Despite being a man down, they showed character as Bruno Fernandes thrust them back into the lead in the latter half.

However, their efforts were ultimately undone when Copenhagen mounted a late-game rally. The Danish side restored parity in the 83rd minute, and then 17-year-old Roony Bardghji delivered a stunning blow, clinching the victory for Copenhagen.

Looking ahead, the pressure mounts on Manchester United as they face a crucial encounter against Galatasaray in Istanbul. A defeat in this forthcoming match would extinguish their chances of advancing in the Champions League.