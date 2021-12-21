Manchester United attacker must force exit to seal Barcelona move in January: Reports

The January transfer window is just around the corner and Manchester United will be looking to make a few changes to their squad this winter.

As per the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could force an exit from the Red Devils. The Urugayan is set to seal a move to FC Barcelona in January.

After the unexpected retirement of Sergio Aguero, Xavi has looked at several stars who can fill the void left by the Argentinian. However, the Spanish manager will not be able to spend a lot of money in the upcoming transfer window due to Barcelona's financial troubles.

So Barcelona has decided to move in on Cavani, who is keen to exit Manchester United in January. Cavani will be a free agent at the end of this season and there has been no talk between Manchester United and the player to extend his stay in England. This has paved the way for several clubs to enquire about the availability of the Uruguayan sharpshooter.

• The Uruguayan striker is willing to lower his salary to be able to play for Barcelona.

As per the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, Cavani may end up at Camp Nou during the January transfer window. Reports suggest that the 34-year-old may need to force an exit from his current club so he can join Barcelona on a free transfer. The deal could happen smoothly as Cavani has been trying hard to find some game time at United.

Xavi could get the best out of Cavani for the next six months as he is still one of the most hard working, aggressive and deadly strikers in the world. A move to Barcelona would be another feather added to the illustrious career of the 34-year-old centre-forward.

Barcelona could plot a move for Manchester United star Juan Mata as well

As per the latest reports from the Daily Star, Barcelona could end up snapping another playerl from Manchester United. The Catalans are plotting a move to sign attacking midfielder Juan Mata from the Red Devils.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract and will be able to join any club for free in the summer.

Non-English clubs will also be allowed to make contact with Mata, a Manchester United player for a pre-agreement. Barcelona will look to take advantage of this situation to bring in the experienced playmaker next summer.

There are going to be a lot of players moving out of United over the next two transfer windows, with Ralf Rangnick ready to shake up the squad at Old Trafford.

