Manchester United attacker targeting La Liga move this summer: Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen to move to La Liga this summer. The 34-year-old's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. Cavani is widely expected to run down his contract with United and become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to The Guardian, Edinson Cavani is seeking a new experience. The Uruguayan has played for Palermo and Napoli in Serie A, PSG in Ligue 1, and United in the English Premier League. The striker, therefore, has his heart set on a move to La Liga.

Edinson Cavani moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after the expiration of his contract with PSG. Cavani signed a one-year contract with United.

The veteran striker enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with the Red Devils, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the club. He helped United finish second in the Premier League table and reach the final of the Europa League last season.

His incredible performances resulted in the club offering him a one-year contract extension in May of 2021. Despite his impact on the team's performances, Cavani fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The former PSG star has also been ravaged by injuries this season. He has made just 15 appearances for the club in all competitions. Cavani hasn't featured for Manchester United since their 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on February 9.

Cavani is likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Reports suggest the veteran striker has already received offers from a number of La Liga clubs.

The 34-year-old was also linked with a move to Barcelona in January. The Spanish club have seemingly dropped their interest in Cavani after they managed to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

Manchester United will look to sign an adequate replacement for Edinson Cavani this summer

Despite his limited involvement, Edinson Cavani made a huge impact whenever he got the chance to feature for Manchester United this season. The 34-year-old's work rate, movement, finishing, and link-up play made him a useful asset to the club.

Manchester United will therefore attempt to sign a striker who possesses the same qualities as Edinson Cavani. The club are believed to be interested in Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, according to the Daily Star.

Osimhen has enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with the Serie A side. He has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for Luciano Spaletti's side in all competitions. The 23-year-old striker's pace, dribbling, and work rate make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United.

