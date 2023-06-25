Manchester United attacker wanted on loan by Borussia Dortmund: Reports

Manchester United star Anthony Elanga has reportedly emerged as a loan target for Borussia Dortmund ahead of the next season.

Elanga, 21, has established himself as a squad member for the Red Devils since his senior debut in 2021. However, he has fallen down in the pecking order since Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the 2021-22 season, the 12-cap Sweden international broke through into his side's plans under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick. He registered three goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions, racking up 1446 minutes of action along the way.

Due to Alejandro Garnacho's breakthrough last season, Elanga suffered a hit to his development. He featured in just 702 minutes of first-team action last time around, assisting two goals in seven starts.

According to Todofichajes, Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing Elanga on a season-long loan deal. They are keen to inject new blood in their frontline in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Elanga, who has a contract until June 2026 at Old Trafford, could decide to secure a move to BVB for the sake of his personal growth. He would provide competition to Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi on both the flanks, getting regular first-team minutes in the process.

Earlier in March, Elanga shed light on his struggles at his boyhood club Manchester United. He told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet:

"It is frustrating, to be quite honest. You always want to play, it's important. But whether you play or not, it's up to the coach, not me. I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity finally comes, I just have to be ready to take it."

So far, Elanga has scored four goals and contributed as many assists in 55 games across all competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United tell Premier League star to hand in transfer request at club: Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United's top brass are prepared to drop out of the race for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane soon. They are unwilling to let the saga drag on throughout the summer.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have made a last-ditch attempt to land the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner's signature. They have told the player to hand in a transfer request or even release a strongly worded statement, informing Spurs of his desire to leave soon.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to splash £80 million for the 29-year-old. However, Tottenham are holding out for £100 million.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far.

Poll : 0 votes