Manchester United attempting to sell multiple first-team stars in bid to reinforce squad in January - Reports

According to The Times, Manchester United are actively seeking to offload several of their first-team squad members. This decision is part of a larger plan to accumulate funds for significant reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The club's actions are not just about trimming the squad but are a calculated effort to gather resources for a mid-season boost. This development comes after new investments at Manchester United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's involvement in the club hierarchy's affairs.

Expand Tweet

The INEOS billionaire has not only agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the club's shares but also has plans to infuse a substantial $300 million into the club through new equity. This financial injection is anticipated to alleviate the club's Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

However, merely raising funds won't suffice and the club are reportedly interested in offloading certain players to provide them with maneuverability in the transfer market.

Manchester United had to deal with their first loss to Nottingham Forest since 1994 on December 30, which was spearheaded by Morgan Gibbs-White's outstanding performance. It also saw the Red Devils conclude their year with disappointment, as the defeat marks their 14th loss across all competitions.

Manchester United opt not to extend Raphael Varane's contract

According to Daily Mail, the Red Devils have chosen not to activate the 12-month extension option in Raphael Varane's contract. This decision leaves the door open for the French defender to start negotiations with clubs abroad for a potential summer transfer, starting tomorrow.

Varane's current deal with United is set to expire at the end of this season and the club had until January 1 to exercise the extension clause, which they have now decided against. Despite this, United reportedly remain keen on retaining Varane and plan to initiate discussions for a new contract in the coming month.

The report revealed that Varane's current earnings of £340,000 per week are a significant factor in United's decision-making process. The 30-year-old's high wages, coupled with his limited playtime, have led the club to reconsider the financial viability of maintaining his salary at the same level.

The club's intention to activate the extension would have preserved the Frenchman's hefty wages, prompting them to renegotiate under new terms instead. The goal, for Manchester United, is to reallocate financial resources for new acquisitions next summer while staying within the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.