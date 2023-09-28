Manchester United and Barcelona to battle for transfer of 18-year-old wonderkid - Reports

Two of Europe's elite clubs, Manchester United and Barcelona, are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head for a chance to sign Arthur Vermeeren. These are only two of a handful of clubs in Europe keen to sign the talented 18-year-old midfielder.

Royal Antwerp midfielder Vermeeren is valued at around €20 million, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The youngster has grown in leaps and bounds in the past year under the tutelage of former Blaugrana midfielder Mark Van Bommel.

Manchester United are keen on signing the teenager, who has been likened to Barcelona great Andres Iniesta. But Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca have stolen a march in the race for Vermeeren's signature. The Spanish giants have contacted the Belgian champions through sporting director Deco to enquire about the youngster's availability and price.

Despite the Blaugrana seemingly being ahead, Manchester United will continue to monitor the situation of the teenager in Belgium. The Red Devils also have fellow Premier League side Liverpool and Ajax to contend with if they are to sign the Belgian teenager.

Royal Antwerp will be keen to keep the youngster within their ranks and will sell only if their valuation of the player is met. The defensive midfielder may be more interested in a move to Spain than to England.

Barcelona lead Manchester United in groundwork for Vermeeren

Over the last few years, Barcelona have cultivated the habit of signing talented teenagers, with the likes of Pedri and Pablo Torre examples. They have also shown a willingness to allow young talents to make a name for themselves like Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.

The Spanish club's track record for developing young players will surely interest Vermeeren and his camp. They signed teenagers Noah Darvich, Mikayil Faye, and Vitor Roque this summer and have a very exciting and talented squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have lost ground in their pursuit of Vermeeren due to Deco's decision to approach the Belgian club. This puts the Blaugrana in a strong position to reach an agreement with his club and sign him.

Vermeeren has been pivotal for Antwerp since making his debut in August 2022. The Belgium U-21 International made 34 senior appearances in the 2022-23 season as his side won the league and Cup double. He has racked up 12 appearances across all competitions this season, including one in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona.

Manchester United still have a chance to sign the midfielder, but a move will likely depend on their Spanish counterparts failing to land him.