Manchester United and Barcelona interested in swap deal - Reports 

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly 'in talks' to complete a swap deal between Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele. The duo are looking to leave their respective clubs and could end up being part of a swap deal.

As per Diario ARA, Barcelona are exploring the possibility of swapping Dembele with Martial. Manchester United are also said to be interested in the deal as Martial has decided he wants to leave Old Trafford.

ARA Esports @ARAesports



➡️ El Barça explora fórmules amb el Manchester United per donar sortida a l'extrem francès al mercat d'hivern si no renova com a blaugrana



✍️ Una informació de



ara.cat/1_408844?utm_s… 🔵🔴 Dembélé per Martial: un trencacloques per retallar massa salarial➡️ El Barça explora fórmules amb el Manchester United per donar sortida a l'extrem francès al mercat d'hivern si no renova com a blaugrana✍️ Una informació de @xavi__hdez 🔵🔴 Dembélé per Martial: un trencacloques per retallar massa salarial➡️ El Barça explora fórmules amb el Manchester United per donar sortida a l'extrem francès al mercat d'hivern si no renova com a blaugrana✍️ Una informació de @xavi__hdez ara.cat/1_408844?utm_s…

Dembele will be out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal. Reports suggest the former Dortmund winger wants a blockbuster contract, but the Catalan side are unwilling to match his demands.

Martial is a target for Sevilla as well, with the Spanish side reportedly tabling a loan offer.

Barcelona and Manchester United caught in a similar situation

Barcelona and Manchester United are in a challenging situation right now. Ousmane Dembele not signing a new deal leaves Barca just one month to negotiate a possible sale, while Martial confirming he wants to leave has put the Red Devils on the backfoot in negotiations.

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Martial's situation but claimed they would not force a sale to the first club bidding.

"We [him and Martial] spoke yesterday at length and he explained to me that he has been with Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels that it might be the right time now for a change. I told him [Martial] listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club," Rangnick said.

Directo Gol @DirectoGol



🗣️



➡️ "No me parece mala idea"



➡️ "Lo que no puede ocurrir en ningún caso es que se pase de enero a junio de vacaciones y que el Barça lo tenga que regalar a final de temporada"



📺 #DirectoGol 🤔 ¿Quién saldría ganando en un trueque Dembélé-Martial?🗣️ @albertoowono ➡️ "No me parece mala idea"➡️ "Lo que no puede ocurrir en ningún caso es que se pase de enero a junio de vacaciones y que el Barça lo tenga que regalar a final de temporada" 🤔 ¿Quién saldría ganando en un trueque Dembélé-Martial?🗣️ @albertoowono: ➡️ "No me parece mala idea"➡️ "Lo que no puede ocurrir en ningún caso es que se pase de enero a junio de vacaciones y que el Barça lo tenga que regalar a final de temporada"📺 #DirectoGol https://t.co/K3CnCfOKuh

Barcelona are trying to keep Dembele at the club, but Xavi has hinted that it might take a while to convince the Frenchman.

"We are in negotiations. I still have hope that he'll stay. I've spoken with him, and I think it's possible that he'll try to stay. Talks are in process, so for now we have to wait," the Barcelona boss said.

Gerard Pique is the last player to leave Barcelona for Manchester United and vice versa.

