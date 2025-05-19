Manchester United and Barcelona target available for £30 million - Reports

Aston Villa will allow Manchester United and Barcelona target Emiliano Martinez to leave for at least £30 million this summer, according to Football Insider. The Argentine goalkeeper appeared to say goodbye to Villa Park following the 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on May 16.

Martinez signed a new deal with the Villans last year until 2029 and is among the finest in his position in the world right now. The 32-year-old has registered 15 clean sheets from 52 games across competitions for the Birmingham-based club this season.

He has been a key ingredient in Aston Villa's rise under Unai Emery this season. However, the Villans are ready to cash in on him as they look to balance their books this year.

The situation has alerted Manchester United and Barcelona, both of whom are in the market for a new custodian this summer. The Red Devils are linked with an upgrade on Andre Onana, who has been a liability this season.

The Cameroonian has let in 64 goals from 49 games, registering 11 clean sheets, but has divided fans with his performances. Manchester United could be tempted to move for Martinez this summer, especially since he could be available for a reduced fee.

However, the Premier League giants will face competition from Barcelona, who are looking for a new goalkeeper as well. Wojciech Szczesny's future remains uncertain, while Inaki Pena is likely to leave Camp Nou this summer. Martinez could compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the No. 1 position under Hansi Flick.

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona can secure the services of wantaway Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for £40 million this summer, according to The Guardian. The English forward's career has gone haywire in recent months, and he is expected to permanently leave the Red Devils at the end of the campaign.

Once considered one of the brightest young talents of the club's academy, Rashford's stock at Old Trafford plummeted following Ruben Amorim's arrival last November. After a fallout with the Portuguese head coach, the 27-year-old was shipped off in January to Aston Villa on a six-month loan.

The Villans reportedly have a £40 million buy option in the deal, but Manchester United are willing to accept a similar offer from any of Rashford's suitors. Barcelona were linked with him in the winter, although a move failed to materialize.

