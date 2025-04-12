Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Premier League star this summer - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha in the summer. The Brazilian star is likely to leave the Molineux Stadium in the summer.
Cunha joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 before the move was made permanent that summer. He has been excellent for the side, scoring 31 goals and providing 13 assists in 85 games. He has played across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder at times.
Cunha's performances have attracted plenty of interest. As per the Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Arsenal are highly interested in signing him as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.
The Red Devils have struggled massively this season, especially in attack. Only five teams have scored fewer goals than them in the Premier League. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have failed to impress.
Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been looking to refresh their attack, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling. Arsenal appear set to lose out on the Premier League title for the third season in a row. Hence, they are keen to refresh their squad in the summer.
Cunha recently signed a new contract at Wolves that will expire in 2029. He has, however, a release clause worth £62.5 million. Manchester United will have to sell players to be able to afford that.
Manchester United and Arsenal target Matheus Cunha recently opened up on his future
Matheus Cunha was also the subject of interest from multiple clubs in the January transfer window. However, he stayed put at Wolves. Moreover, he also signed a contract extension with his previous deal expiring in 2027.
Despite interest from clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal in January, Cunha recently said that he didn't feel it was right to leave Wolves mid-season. He told The Guardian:
“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.
“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”
Wolves have struggled this season and are 17th in the Premier League standings. However, they are 12 points above the relegation zone and expected to be safe.