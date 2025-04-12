Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Premier League star this summer - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha in the summer. The Brazilian star is likely to leave the Molineux Stadium in the summer.

Ad

Cunha joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 before the move was made permanent that summer. He has been excellent for the side, scoring 31 goals and providing 13 assists in 85 games. He has played across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder at times.

Cunha's performances have attracted plenty of interest. As per the Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Arsenal are highly interested in signing him as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils have struggled massively this season, especially in attack. Only five teams have scored fewer goals than them in the Premier League. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have failed to impress.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been looking to refresh their attack, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling. Arsenal appear set to lose out on the Premier League title for the third season in a row. Hence, they are keen to refresh their squad in the summer.

Ad

Cunha recently signed a new contract at Wolves that will expire in 2029. He has, however, a release clause worth £62.5 million. Manchester United will have to sell players to be able to afford that.

Manchester United and Arsenal target Matheus Cunha recently opened up on his future

Matheus Cunha was also the subject of interest from multiple clubs in the January transfer window. However, he stayed put at Wolves. Moreover, he also signed a contract extension with his previous deal expiring in 2027.

Ad

Despite interest from clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal in January, Cunha recently said that he didn't feel it was right to leave Wolves mid-season. He told The Guardian:

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

Ad

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Wolves have struggled this season and are 17th in the Premier League standings. However, they are 12 points above the relegation zone and expected to be safe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More