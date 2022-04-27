Manchester United begin exploring prospect of signing £50 million rated midfielder - Reports 

According to The Athletic, Manchester United could finally be making their move to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Red Devils' hierarchy have been interested in the Englishman since 2019. However, no talks were established between the two clubs or with Phillips.

It seems that United are finally ready to explore the possibility of signing him via intermediaries. His transfer could be worth £50 million.

As per The Athletic's report, United assistant manager Mike Phelan was impressed with Phillips in Leeds' 3-0 win over Salford City in the Carabao Cup in 2019. He was there to watch the match along with Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

Phillips came through Leeds United's academy to become one of the most important players in their side. He played an important role in their promotion to the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. He was a key player in their ninth-placed finish in their first season back at the top division.

His importance at the club has been felt this season. He has made just 18 appearances in all competitions so far as he missed a lot of action due to a hamstring injury. Leeds are currently 16th in the league, just five points off 18th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand.

Kalvin Phillips @Kalvinphillips 🏽 Amazing support on a Monday night in London. It doesn’t go unnoticed 🤍 Good to get the clean sheet and my first start after the injury🏽 Amazing support on a Monday night in London. It doesn’t go unnoticed 🤍 Good to get the clean sheet and my first start after the injury 🙌🏽 Amazing support on a Monday night in London. It doesn’t go unnoticed 🤍🔥 https://t.co/HXHSxRGBo1

His performances last season earned him a place in the England squad for the EURO 2020. He started every game and helped his side reach the finals. They were beaten on penalties by Italy but Phillips garnered plenty of praise for his performances in the tournament. He was even chosen as England's Men's Player of the Year for 2020-21.

Manchester United could use a player like Kalvin Phillips in midfield

Manchester United will definitely be needing central midfielders this summer with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba heading out. However, they should vary to not just fill in the numbers like they have been accused of in the recent transfer windows.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Our no.31 has issued an update on his future



#MUFC You will be missed, @NemanjaMatic Our no.31 has issued an update on his future You will be missed, @NemanjaMatic ❤️Our no.31 has issued an update on his future 👇#MUFC

They need someone who can control the midfield, which Scot McTominay and Fred have often failed to do.

With Erik Ten Hag as the new United manager, one can expect responsible and progressive possession to be a key focus area.

Phillips' ability to break play up and progress the ball forward responsibly is something that Manchester United have been missing this season. The Englishman provides a good shield for the backline as was seen in England's EURO 2020 campaign as well.

Hence, it could be a good signing if United do finally initiate talks with him.

Edited by Diptanil Roy