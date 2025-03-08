Manchester United begin negotiations with Premier League club over £40m deal for 27-year-old striker: Reports

Manchester United have initiated talks with Crystal Palace regarding a move for Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, according to L'Equipe. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal, despite investing more than £100m on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent times.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta for a reported £72m fee. Last summer, the Premier League giants spent £36.5m to sign Zirkzee from Bologna.

Unfortunately, both have struggled to find the back of the net this season and Manchester United have suffered as a result. Hojlund has scored just seven goals in 36 games so far, and hasn't found the back of the net in his last 19 appearances.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, has registered six goals from 41 games across competitions. The Red Devils are currently languishing on 14th place in the Premier League table after 27 games.

The English giants are out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, while their chances of progressing to the Europa League quarterfinals hang in the balance. Manchester United are eager to make amends this summer and have identified Mateta as a cost-effective option to solve their goalscoring crisis.

The Frenchman is under contract until 2026, and Crystal Palace are apparently willing to let him go for £40m. The 27-year-old has registered 15 goals from 33 games across competitions this season.

Will Kobbie Mainoo leave Manchester United?

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Kobbie Mainoo will turn down a contract renewal offer from Manchester United, according to The Guardian. The Englishman will enter the final two years of his contract with the Red Devils and is reportedly eyeing a move to a foreign club.

Mainoo joined the English giants as a six-year-old and rose through the ranks at the club to earn his debut under Erik ten Hag. He has been heavily involved in this campaign, registering one goal and one assist from 25 games across competitions.

Manchester United are already locked in talks to tie him down to a new deal. However, negotiations are yet to reach a fruitful end, leading to speculation regarding the player's future.

It is believed that the club are willing to let him leave for £70m this year. Because of the player's homegrown status, any sale can be registered as pure profit in the book, which will be a huge boost to the club's finances. However, the Red Devils haven't received any approaches for the 19-year-old yet.

