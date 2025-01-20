Manchester United begin talks to sign 20-year-old left back: Reports

Manchester United have begun talks to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic. The 20-year-old has grown into one of the most exciting full-back talents after breaking into the Lecce first team in 2023. This season, he has played 22 games, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

While he started as a full-back, Dorgu's versatility has seen him play as a wing-back on the left and even a wing-forward on the right. All three of his goals came in matches where he started as a right winger. Riding on his superlative performances for the Serie A side, he was called up to the Denmark national team last year, with whom he now has four caps.

Now, a big move for Dorgu could be in the works, with Ornstein detailing Manchester United's plan to sign him. According to his report on The Athletic, the 20-year-old is high on the list of targets and priority signings at Old Trafford.

Trending

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to improve the club's form since he joined in November. In the 15 games he has managed across all competitions, United have lost seven and won just five.

Amorim is known to play a base formation with three central defenders and two wing-backs that can run up and down the flanks to provide support in defense and width in attack. However, Manchester United do not have specialist wing-backs. With consistent injuries to the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, they have been forced to use Diogo Dalot, a traditional right full-back, as a left wing-back.

Signing Dorgu could solve one-half of the wing-back issue for them, especially with the versatile 20-year-old's ability to impact the game on either wing. However, the report has noted that nothing has been agreed between the Red Devils and Lecce.

Ruben Amorim slams Manchester United players for "underperforming" after Brighton loss

Ruben Amorim slammed Manchester United players following their 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 19). The Red Devils were not good enough, with their only goal coming from the penalty spot through captain Bruno Fernandes (23').

Goals from Yankuba Minteh (5), Kaoru Mitoma (60'), and Georginio Rutter (76') were enough to seal the deal for the visitors. Afterwards, in his press conference, Ruben Amorim expressed his displeasure (via the club's official website):

"The opponent is better than us in many details, that we cannot be consistent, that I am not helping my players in the moment. It's a hard moment and we have to acknowledge we are in a very difficult situation, all the bad records - losing games at home, losing games in the Premier League. We are really underperforming and we need to win games, that's all."

Manchester United have been unable to break out of mid-table obscurity this term. They now sit in 13th place on the Premier League table with 26 points, 10 points ahead of Ipswich Town, who are in the relegation zone (18th).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback