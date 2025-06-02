Manchester United begin talks to sign 25-year-old French defender: Reports

Manchester United have commenced talks to sign French star Oumar Solet from Udinese this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are set for a summer of changes after finishing 15th in the Premier League, and will target defensive reinforcements.
TEAMTalk reports that Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto has revealed that Manchester United have approached Udinese to speak about Solet. The former France U-20 international also has interest from West Ham United and Bournemouth as his Italian side are expected to sell him.
Oumar Solet only joined Udinese in January as a free agent after leaving Austrian giants RB Salzburg, and quickly became an integral player for them. The 25-year-old appeared 19 times for the club, starring in a three-man backline that mirrors the system used by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.
Manchester United are set to lose Jonny Evans, who has announced his retirement, and Victor Lindelof, whose contract expires this month. The addition of Solet, who is an excellent ball-playing defender, will lessen the pressure on teenage talent Leny Yoro to feature every week.
The Red Devils have learned from initial talks with the Serie A side that a move for Solet will cost them in the region of £34 million this summer. Udinese are keen to move him on quickly and bank a big profit, while the defender is keen to test himself at one of Europe's biggest clubs.
Manchester United confirm deal to sign Matheus Cunha
Manchester United have announced their deal with Wolves for the transfer of star forward Matheus Cunha this summer. The Brazil international will join the Red Devils for pre-season after they agreed to trigger his £62.5 million release clause at the Molineux.
Cunha will become the first summer signing for the Red Devils and the first attacking signing of the club under Ruben Amorim. The 26-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal until 2030, with the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months until 2031.
Matheus Cunha scored 17 goals for Wolves in the 2024-25 season, leading to interest in his services from around the Premier League. Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and Newcastle United were all keen on the former Atletico Madrid man before he agreed to join the Red Devils.
Manchester United are in the market for a striker to go with Cunha, and have a number of names on their shortlist. They will look to add more names to their squad following their worst-ever league performance in a dismal 2024-25 campaign.