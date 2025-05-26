Manchester United begin talks to sign Arsenal and Liverpool linked Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions with Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo regarding a possible move to Old Trafford this summer. After finishing the 2024-25 Premier League campaign in 15th position, the Red Devils are gearing up for a summer of complete rebuild.

After closing in on a deal with Wolverhampton forward Matheus Cunha, United are now considering strengthening other areas of the squad.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United have held talks with Bryan Mbeumo and are keen to acquire his services, as head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on assembling a squad that has the capacity of returning to Europe. The Bees value the player around the £50 million mark, and he has one year left on his contract.

Recent reports suggested that Manchester United are open to offers for a number of first-team players. The club itself confirmed after the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, that it will part ways with Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Christian Eriksen at the end of the season.

Mbeumo, who joined Brentford in 2019, has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. With 20 goals in 38 league matches, the 25-year-old was able to help the Bees finish in the top half of the just-concluded Premier League season.

His impressive performances didn’t go under the radar, as some Premier League heavyweights showed interest in him as the season progressed. Reports emerged in January that Arsenal were in a transfer battle with United for the player. Liverpool showed interest in him as well.

Adding to the intrigue, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted that Mbeumo could leave the club. He said they are a "selling club" and won't hesitate to part ways with the player if they get the right offers.

"I would have my two centre-halves giving him no time" – Rasmus Hojlund told he’s not fit to lead Manchester United

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has urged Manchester United to address their striker situation, opining that striker Rasmus Hojlund doesn’t have what it takes to spearhead the club’s attack.

Speaking on Hojlund, Pardew told talkSPORT:

"Whenever I see him play, if I was the manager of the opposition, I would have my two centre-halves giving him no time, and that's exactly what's happened to him.

"He gets no time. They're right up against him. They're making it physical for him, and he looks very uncomfortable with it. So the number nine is a massive jersey. [Matheus] Cunha's going to come to the football club.

"I don't think there's any doubt about that from Wolves. He's an outstanding talent. And probably, you know, when you're looking at top four creative players, he's one of them in the Premier League I'm talking about currently. And you've got [Bruno] Fernandes. So you've got Fernandes and Cunha who are gonna play the two No. 10s, I would presume. So, you know, that looks OK to me. But the number nine is an issue."

Hojlund scored 10 goals for United in 52 appearances across competitions in the just-concluded season.

