Manchester United believe they can land top target for £100 million - Reports

Manchester United feel they can prise away Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for £100 million this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of the Red Devils has largely been a success. The English giants have won the EFL Cup and have qualified for the UEFA Champions League. They can add another trophy to their cabinet if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Manchester United are determined to build on the progress they have made this season. They are prepared to back Ten Hag in the summer transfer window and have already identified top targets.

Signing an elite striker is at the top of the Old Trafford outfit's wishlist ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Red Devils have long been credited with an interest in Tottenham talisman Kane.

There are doubts about Kane's future at Tottenham as his contract ends in June 2024. This summer is perhaps the last chance for Spurs to get a significant sum for the striker if he does not extend his deal.

The north London giants are eighth in the Premier League ahead of their final game of the season. They need Aston Villa to drop points to have a chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Tottenham could struggle to convince Kane to commit his future to them if they fail to secure European football. It is also worth noting that Spurs, who are currently being managed by Ryan Mason as a caretaker, do not have a permanent manager lined up.

Hence, Manchester United believe they can sign the England captain for £100 million, according to the aforementioned source. However, they are aware that convincing Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell the striker will not be easy.

How did Manchester United target Harry Kane fare in his last game for Tottenham?

Harry Kane, 29, has bagged 30 goals and five assists in 48 games across competitions for Tottenham this term. His last appearance for the side came in their 3-1 loss against Brentford in the Premier League on May 20.

The Englishman gave Spurs the lead eight minutes into the game, combining with Dejan Kulusevski. However, Ryan Mason's side went on to concede three goals, suffering their fifth defeat in seven games.

Kane was one of the better performers for Tottenham, registering two shots on target and creating one big chance. He had 42 touches and completed 22 of the 30 passes he attempted.

The Manchester United target, however, lost possession 14 times and was dribbled past twice. No Tottenham player fared worse in those two matrices.

