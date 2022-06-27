Manchester United block Barcelona’s attempts to include Harry Maguire in swap deal for Frenkie de Jong - Reports

Manchester United have rejected Barcelona's notion of including Harry Maguire as part of a swap-deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Sun (via The Metro). The Red Devils have been chasing Frenkie de Jong all summer but are yet to finalize a deal for the Dutch midfielder.

It is no secret that Manchester United are in the market to sign a new midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season. Newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with his former Ajax prodigy in Frenkie de Jong.

However, it has taken longer than expected for the Red Devils to strike out a deal with Barcelona for the 25-year-old Dutchman. The Catalan giants are now asking for Harry Maguire as part of the deal for Frenkie de Jong as they look to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

According to the aforementioned source, however, United are not willing to part ways with their club-captain. Despite having an error-prone 2021-22 season, Ten Hag is keen to work with Maguire for his first season at Old Trafford.

The reports also mention that instead of a swap-deal involving Maguire, Manchester United are close to agreeing on a £69 million deal for De Jong. This deal will just include cash and not any other player as a part of it.

It is looking possible that Harry Maguire will be a part of the squad under Erik ten Hag. However, it is still not certain if he will remain the club-captain for the 2022-23 season. Manchester United currently have a few candidates who could replace Maguire as club-captain. These include Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea, with the Spanish goalkeeper being the favorite, according to The Metro.

Signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona could kickstart Manchester United's transfer market

Frenkie de Jong is expected to be Erik ten Hag's first signing at Old Trafford since being appointed as their new manager, according to TalkSPORT. The potential arrival of De Jong from Barcelona could kickstart United's business in the summer transfer window.

As things stand, Manchester United are yet to sign a single player in the transfer market. However, they have been linked with a move for a number of players this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, United are interested in signing Ajax winger Antony and Danish star Christian Eriksen before the start of the new season.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Frenkie, Antony, Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez are all reportedly "key targets" for Erik ten Hag.



3 of them would be sold for the right offers while Eriksen is a real possibility.



Man Utd have to get him all 4 players, no excuses. Back him!!! Frenkie, Antony, Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez are all reportedly "key targets" for Erik ten Hag.3 of them would be sold for the right offers while Eriksen is a real possibility.Man Utd have to get him all 4 players, no excuses. Back him!!! https://t.co/j9KLb7h3NC

Barcelona, on the other hand, are expected to announce the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers anytime soon.

