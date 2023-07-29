Manchester United blocking exit of midfielder following injury to Kobbie Mainoo - Reports

Kobbie Mainoo's injury could reportedly deter Manchester United from offloading Scott McTominay this summer.

The Scotland international has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag after the arrivals of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. He featured in 39 games across competitions last term but it amounted to less than 1,700 minutes on the pitch.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer with West Ham United holding an interest. As per the Times (h/t GOAL), the Hammers made a verbal offer but it didn't match the Red Devils' £45 million valuation of the player.

The Manchester-based giants could now retain McTominay beyond the summer following Mainoo's injury against Real Madrid. The 18-year-old was awarded a start in his team's 2-0 pre-season friendly loss against Los Blancos on 27 July.

However, Erik ten Hag was forced to take Mainoo off in the fifth minute after a nasty collision with Rodrygo Goes. After the game, the central midfielder was spotted leaving the NRG Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

The England U19 international has been at Manchester United for the entirety of his career and has made three senior appearances for them. He largely plays as a No. 8 but can also play as an attacking midfielder and in defensive midfield.

Manchester United reject West Ham's bid for Harry Maguire - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a £20 million offer from West Ham United for Harry Maguire, as per the Athletic.

The 30-year-old centre-back has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and has been stripped of his captaincy. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the Dutchman's go-to pairing at the back.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers return with another offer for Maguire. His salary, which stands at £190,000 a week (h/t Salary Sport), is said to be a problem for the east London outfit.

The England international made just 16 Premier League appearances last season. But playing for the Hammers won't come without competition. They have Thilo Kehrer, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, and Kurt Zouma as their centre-back options.

The Hammers have seen an influx of cash after the £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal this month. The club have already submitted bids for Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse to fill that void, as per Football.London.