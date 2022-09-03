Manchester United board overruled Erik ten Hag's decision to let defender leave - reports

According to The Atheltic, Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough blocked Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit from Old Trafford this summer. The England international was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester.

As per the outlet, manager Erik ten Hag was willing to let the 24-year-old defender leave this summer. However, the Red Devils' hierarchy overruled the Dutch coach's decision, keeping Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford this season.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Dest to AC Milan because the Glazers won't sanction a 30 million loss on Wan Bissaka.... Dest to AC Milan because the Glazers won't sanction a 30 million loss on Wan Bissaka....

Wan-Bissaka has largely been out of favor this season under Ten Hag's management. The Dutchman repeatedly chose Diogo Dalot over the English defender to feature in Manchester United's starting XI in all five of their Premier League fixtures. Wan-Bissaka has only been on the pitch for a miniscule total of four minutes so far this term as a result.

The Athletic reported (via The Peoples Person):

"Murtough did encourage Ten Hag to reconsider Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ten Hag would have allowed Wan-Bissaka to leave at a cut price to West Ham or Crystal Palace, with the player’s family keen for him to return to London."

The outlet also touched on Manchester United's reported interest in signing Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest earlier this summer. However, the 21-year-old defender completed a loan move to AC Milan in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The outlet added:

"Agents representing Sergino Dest made a late attempt to reunite the former Ajax full-back with Ten Hag. But Ten Hag accepted that Wan-Bissaka has shown himself a very adept one-on-one defender in the past at United and believes work can be done to sculpt his attacking play."

Erik ten Hag comments on Wan-Bissaka remaining at Manchester United this season

Erik ten Hag confirmed on Thursday (September 1) that Wan-Bissaka would not be leaving Old Trafford in the final stages of the transfer window, which is now closed.

Ten Hag claims to have trust in the 24-year-old defender, insisting that past performances show he is a "constant factor" at Manchester United.

The Dutchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Aaron showed in the past that he is a constant factor at United. I have trust in him. I haven’t seen him that much because over a longer period he was injured in pre-season. I didn’t have the chance to see him. What I heard and what I noticed from the past, he is a good option. He’s been training and needs to compete for the position."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“When there is great opportunity you always have to be alert at this top club”. Erik ten Hag: “Of course, Aaron wan Bissaka will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to min. January, but we will play with this squad this season”.“When there is great opportunity you always have to be alert at this top club”. Erik ten Hag: “Of course, Aaron wan Bissaka will stay in. So this squad, we will go from September to min. January, but we will play with this squad this season”. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“When there is great opportunity you always have to be alert at this top club”. https://t.co/OTk8tTQb1o

Manchester United will next face Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow night (September 4).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy