Manchester United board unhappy with Ten Hag over handling of 3 players despite appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo treatment: Reports

Manchester United board are increasingly worried about manager Erik ten Hag's ability to handle big egos in the dressing room, as per Football Insider.

The Dutch manager, who was praised last season for his handling of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has now seemingly alienated three more players, which has not gone down well with the Red Devils hierarchy. The three players involved here are former club captain Harry Maguire, young forward Mason Greenwood and English winger Jadon Sancho.

Since taking over at United last season, Ten Hag has shown his ruthless side while taking decisions for the club. A majority of them have worked in his favor with on-field results backing up his calls.

United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo mid-season in the last campaign, a conclusion which many believe was largely driven by the manager himself amongst other involved parties. The decision paid dividends as United regrouped for the rest of the season to finish third in the league and win the Carabao Cup.

However, it now seems that Ten Hag's strategy of handling players who don't abide by his rules is beginning to make the United board unhappy. Maguire's role being played down from captain to squad member, Mason Greenwood being loaned out and Jadon Sancho being reportedly cast out from the first-team training has put doubts in the minds of the United hierarchy about their manager's ability to deal with a big dressing room.

What began as an appreciation for how the manager handled the Ronaldo exit is now reportedly beginning to put fears in the minds of the board members about their manager's ability to navigate big egos at a massive club. Off-field results going awry (six defeats in 11 games this season) has added to the pressure on the Dutch manager, who is also without key players in his squad due to injuries.

Manchester United's on-field form

Manchester United have made a terrible start to the new season. They have lost six of their 11 games so far, going into the international break. They are 10th in the Premier League standings, with 12 points from eight games.

United are at the bottom of the barrel in their UEFA Champions League group, having lost both their games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. They are back in action this weekend in the Premier League with a fixture against Sheffield United.