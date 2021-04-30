Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to clash for £35m-rated defender – Reports

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Brighton and Hove Albion star Ben White. The centre-back is also a target for Arsenal and has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton and Hove Albion have slapped a £35 million price tag on the defender. The Premier League side are confident of avoiding relegation this summer and are hoping that will be enough to keep their star defender.

However, with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United interested in signing the defender and the price tag being just £35 million, a move for the 23-year-old is on the cards.

Borussia Dortmund have Jude Bellingham and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho at Signal Iduna Park right now and are keen to add more talented English players to their squad. They were interested in Ben Godfrey last summer, but the Norwich City defender opted to join Everton.

Ben White urged to join Liverpool over Manchester United

Newport boss Michael Flynn, who has managed Ben White for a season, has urged the defender to jump on the chance of joining Liverpool. The Englishman was previously linked with the Reds but the move did not materialize.

Flynn said:

"I'm that confident of Ben that I think he can force his way into any team. Let's not forget, he's going to have even better players around him, they'll bring him on. I'd love to see him at Liverpool. I know Pep Lijnders, the assistant, he's an unbelievable coach. So I know he will help Ben improve. He's got to do what's best for Ben White.

"That could be getting a season in the Premier League with regular games at Brighton, which I think he could do [Brighton boss] Graham Potter might want to keep him and bring him on and then sell him for more money after a year in the Premier League. That's a decision for Ben, but for biased reasons, I'd be edging him towards Liverpool."

Manchester United are keen on signing a partner for Harry Maguire and see Ben White as an ideal option. The 23-year-old has Premier League experience and is seen as someone who can soon become a top defender.