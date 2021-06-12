Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund tussle over clauses in superstar's transfer deal - Reports

The transfer saga between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund continues this summer. According to The Athletic (via Sports Mole), Borussia Dortmund have rejected Manchester United's inclusion of a Ballon d'Or clause in Jadon Sancho's deal.

Based on reports from the aforementioned source, the Red Devils had decided to insert a Ballon d'Or clause into Sancho's deal which would have seen Dortmund receive a substantial fee from Manchester United if the English international was to be nominated for the top-three of the prestigious award in the future.

However, Dortmund are not interested in personal clauses as part of the deal. The Bundesliga side instead want add-ons based on Manchester United's performances in various competitions throughout the time Sancho is there at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Jadon Sancho's likely deal:

🔸 Manchester United and Dortmund around 10m euros apart

🔸 Deal expected to get over line

🔸 #BVB happy with add-ons but don't want Ballon d'Or clause

🔸 Player keen on move#MUFC



📝 @lauriewhitwell — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 11, 2021

However, this is not the first time Manchester United have inserted a Ballon d'Or clause in a player's transfer offer. The Red Devils used the same clause to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Manchester United's gamble on playing the long game seems to be paying off

Manchester United have been chasing Jadon Sancho for more than a year now. The Red Devils were keen on signing the Dortmund winger last summer as well.

However, United were not keen on paying Dortmund's asking price of £108 million and decided to come in for the 21-year-old later. The gamble of playing the long game seems to be paying off for Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund have reduced their asking price for the Englishman from £108 million down to around £80 million this summer.

Despite a reduction in the asking price, Manchester United are still around £13 million off from the demanded price. According to the Mirror, the Red Devils made an initial offer of £67 million while Borussia Dortmund are sticking to their £80 million valuation.

It is worth reporting that Manchester United and Jadon Sancho have already agreed on personal terms (if Sancho joins the club). The 21-year-old is rumored to have agreed on a deal which will see him earn close to £350,000 a week on a five-year deal.

Manchester United are working hard on Sancho deal as ‘too long negotiation’ is not the best strategy with BVB asking for €95m 🔴 #MUFC



All people involved in negotiations now ‘confident’, but cautious after what happened a year ago.



After personal terms, agents fee agreed too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

Jadon Sancho is currently with the England setup for the upcoming Euro 2020. Despite having a brilliant season with Dortmund, scoring 16 and assisting a further 20 goals, Sancho's place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI is not assured.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy