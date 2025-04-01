Manchester United braced for summer battle with Premier League giants for French sensation: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Rayan Cherki in the summer. However, they will have to battle numerous Premier League clubs for his signature.

Cherki has been an excellent talent ever since his time at Olympique Lyon's academy. However, there were doubts about his work rate and attitude that saw him being linked with mid-table clubs across Europe. However, his recent performances have turned heads at the top as well.

As per TBR Football, Manchester United are highly interested in signing Cherki. They have struggled in attack this season with just 37 goals in 29 Premier League games. Hence, a creative player like Cherki could be a great addition to their squad.

However, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are also monitoring the Frenchman for a potential move. Moreover, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested. His contract with Lyon expires in 2026.

Cherki is a highly creative player who isn't afraid to display flair on the pitch. He can play as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing. He's contributed eight goals and 18 assists in 35 games across competitions for Lyon this season. As per TBR Football, the 21-year-old has an agreement with the French club that could see him leave for just £25 million this summer.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provides injury update on Mason Mount and others ahead of Nottingham clash

The Red Devils are set to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday in the Premier League. In a pre-match press conference, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provided an injury update on his players, saying (via manutd.com):

“Luke [Shaw] is not ready yet. We are starting doing some drills with the team. But we are getting Luke, Mason [Mount] is feeling better, he was already on the bench in the last game.

“I think Kobbie [Mainoo] is almost returning also but not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden [Heaven] is recovering. Who else? Licha is out you know, I think that’s it. Maguire is also ready to go to the game. Yoro, yes.”

Mason Mount's return, in particular, will be a big boost for Manchester United considering their issues in attack and creativity. The Englishman last played on December 15 in the Manchester Derby but suffered an injury.

Mount has faced multiple injury issues since joining the Red Devils from Chelsea in 2023. He's made just 32 senior appearances for them, recording one goal and one assist.

