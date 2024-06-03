Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes feels he fits much better into European giants' system amid talk of unexpected transfer: Reports

According to Football365, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes feels he fits at Barcelona better than his current club. This comes amidst plenty of speculation surrounding the Portuguese's future at Old Trafford

Reports percolated that Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has met with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Further reports suggest that Fernandes sees himself as a better fit under new Barca manager Hansi Flick's system.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2020 and has arguably been the team's best player since. He has so far made 233 appearances for the club, scoring 79 goals and providing 66 assists.

Fernandes once again showcased his quality during the 2023-24 season. The Portuguese bagged 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games. His future, however, remains in talks with the club's hierarch, with his contract expiring in 2026.

Trending

As per Football365, Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn't consider Fernandes as an indefensible player of the United squad. The Red Devils will reportedly let go of him for around €50 million.

Fernandes can certainly add an extra layer of creativity to Barca's midfield. Xavi reportedly wanted Bernardo Silva during his time at the club. Fernandes, however, could turn out to be a better fit under Flick's system.

As per reports, the Portuguese is open to packing his bags and making the move to La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' links to Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano addressed rumors that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes could leave the club. He also assessed the links with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Romano wrote in his Caughtoffside column (via Football 365):

"There's been a lot written about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been both contact with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon."

Romano further clarified:

"The reality is that Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point. It will also depend on Man United's new project."

Erik ten Hag's future at United is also uncertain. The club's decision regarding the Dutchman's future could also be a pivotal point in Fernandes' future decision.