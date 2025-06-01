Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sets demands for Al Hilal move - Reports 

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly made his wage demands to Al Hilal if he is to join from Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder is open to the switch to the Saudi Pro League but on his terms.
As per a report by Ariyadhiah, Fernandes wants £25 million per season from the Middle Eastern side on a three-year contract. The Manchester United club captain also wants £7 million in add-ons, while he is at the club.
The report adds that Al Hilal's current offer to Fernandes is £21 million per season, on a four-year deal. They have not offered any add-ons, but are willing to pay anything Manchester United demand for him in fees.
The rumors come just days after Fernandes offered to leave the club if they planned to cash in on him. He said via Star Sports after the loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final:
“I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days. On the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it is what it is and football sometimes is like this.”
Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 from Sporting CP. They paid £58 million to sign the midfielder, who has scored 98 times and assisted 87 goals in 290 matches for the Red Devils.
Paul Scholes believes Manchester United should sell Bruno Fernandes
Paul Scholes was on The Overlap in May and claimed that it was time for Manchester United to cash in on Bruno Fernandes. He believes that the Red Devils can use the £100 million they get him to improve the squad and said via GOAL:
"They are talking about £100m for him. Man United cannot say no to that. You know when you talk about this system as well, I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back but where does he play? What is his position? Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder? He almost confuses the whole system because he doesn’t have that one position for him.
"I mean he has been brilliant don’t get me wrong. But when you’re getting £100m for him you snap their hand off and take it."
Al Hilal are the only side willing to sign Fernandes this summer, and the midfielder is now open to joining them.