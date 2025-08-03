Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' stance on possible move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr comes to light: Reports

Bruno Fernandes has no plans to leave Manchester United, amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Portuguese midfielder wants to remain at Old Trafford for at least another season before taking a call on his future.

According to Ben Jacobs, Fernandes is sticking to his plan of not moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Al-Hilal were keen on signing the Manchester United captain and had approached in June.

They wanted to sign him before the FIFA Club World Cup and held direct talks with the Red Devils captain. However, Fernandes was not interested in leaving after talking to Ruben Amorim. He confirmed the media rumors and said (via Sky Sports):

"The president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask about the possibility of me moving there. I had to wait a while to think about the future. As I've always said, I would be willing to do it if United thought it was best to move on. I spoke with Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. From my side, it was a very ambitious proposal, the president was a fantastic person. I never talked about the money, it ended up coming up later, with my agent."

"I had to make the decision as a family and understand what I wanted for my future. That was the question my wife asked, what my professional goals would be. At no point did she say yes or no, she always supported me and put my professional side first. It was an easy move, even at a family level. I had Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo. My children are used to playing with theirs. But I simply want to stay at the highest level, playing in the big competitions, because I still feel capable of that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are looking to add more firepower to their squad after appointing Jorge Jesus as the new manager. They have added Joao Felix from Chelsea, and are also interested in Renato Veiga.

Manchester United stars linked with move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Bruno Fernandes is not the only Manchester United star linked with a move to Al-Nassr this summer. Casemiro was also linked with a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Brazilian has opted to stay at Old Trafford, as per Record.

Alejandro Garnacho was also linked with a move to Al-Nassr after falling out with Ruben Amorim. The Argentine also rejected the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo, as he wants to stay in the Premier League, according to The Guardian.

The young winger is keen on joining Chelsea and is pushing for a move. The Blues are also interested, but are unwilling to spend more than £30 million to sign the Manchester United star.

