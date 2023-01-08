Manchester United captain Harry Maguire on verge of completing shock move to Premier League club - Reports 

Aston Villa are seemingly on the verge of signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The Englishman is yearning for more game time, as he has largely been on the bench since the arrival of Erik ten Hag in the summer. Reports of Maguire's Manchester United exit have come from talkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, and Villa seems keen to bring him in to bolster their defence. The arrival of Lisandro Martinez from the Ajax meant Maguire dropped down the pecking order.

Maguire has been a mainstay at Manchester United since arriving from Leicester City in 2019. However, he has struggled for form this season and has found himself on the bench more often. Nevertheless, he remains a key player for both club and country, winning over 50 caps for England.

Villa's offer to sign the defender is not yet public, but several reports have confirmed their interest and that they're on the verge of signing him. The Villans have been inconsistent this season, sitting 11th in the Premier League.

So, bringing in a player of Maguire's quality and pedigree could help shore up their defence and push them towards the European places.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be willing to let Maguire go, considering the lack of depth in defense and persistent injuries to key defenders like Raphael Varane. However, Maguire seems keen on a move to Villa Park, with reports suggesting that he has already held talks with the club over a potential transfer.

Villa fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of their club signing a player of Maguire's caliber. They will hope that the club can get a deal over the line in the coming days. It would be a significant coup for Villa and signal their intent to challenge for European places.

It will be interesting to see how the transfer saga plays out in the coming weeks. For now, though, it seems that Villa are in the driving seat to secure the services of the Manchester United defender.

Manchester United fans buzzing with Harry Maguire's reported move to Aston Villa

United fans are thrilled that Harry Maguire could be on his way to Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford and has struggled for form this season. That has led to speculation that he could be on the move.

United fans have taken to social media to express their delight at the prospect of Maguire leaving. Many are saying that they will be happy to see the back of the defender.

It remains to be seen whether the move goes through, but for now, it seems that Manchester United fans are buzzing with the reported development. Here are some of the fan reactions:

pasha @pashaa___ @UnitedStandMUFC 🏼 @AnilKandola Warra signing for Unai!!! I reckon €70M would be considered a steal for Villa. Well played, I speak on behalf of our entire fanbase when I say he will be missed! @UnitedStandMUFC @AnilKandola Warra signing for Unai!!! I reckon €70M would be considered a steal for Villa. Well played, I speak on behalf of our entire fanbase when I say he will be missed! 👍🏼😿🙀

BeeTech @olamilicious @UnitedStandMUFC @AnilKandola I think #MUFC is to big of a club for Harry Maguire. I see the way he plays when he is international duty buy he can't replicate the same energy at #mufc @UnitedStandMUFC @AnilKandola I think #MUFC is to big of a club for Harry Maguire. I see the way he plays when he is international duty buy he can't replicate the same energy at #mufc

Maguire has made just 13 appearances across competitions this season.

