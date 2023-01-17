Manchester United captain Harry Maguire wanted by Premier League club in shock loan deal: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is reportedly wanted by West Ham United on loan this month. The English defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Maguire, 29, has made 15 appearances across competitions but only seven in the starting lineup. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has preferred the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The Dutch coach has also opted to use left-back Luke Shaw as a makeshift centre-back rather than starting Maguire.

This has led to uncertainty growing over the former Leicester City defender's future at Manchester United. According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to take a huge loss on the £85 million they paid for Maguire in 2019.

West Ham are interested in signing the player on loan in the January transfer window. The Hammers are struggling in the league, sitting 18th, losing 12 of 18 fixtures. David Moyes' defense has shipped 25 goals and are staring at the possibility of a potential relegation battle.

They may move for Maguire as Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly trying to prise Craig Dawson away from the London Stadium. He is valued at £7 million, and West Ham have already rejected a bid from Wolves. However, Julen Lopetegui's side are expected to come back in with another offer.

With regards to Maguire, he has made 159 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing five assists since joining the Red Devils from Leicester. His spell at Old Trafford has been tarnished by constant criticism over his performances due to his £85 million transfer fee.

Ten Hag named Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's man-of-the-match in derby win over Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes captained the side to a derby win.

Manchester United took the spoils in their derby encounter with Manchester City on Saturday (January 14). Jack Grealish had given Pep Guardiola's men the lead, but Fernandes' contentious equalizer and Marcus Rashford's close-range winner secured a 2-1 win for Ten Hag's men.

Rashford and Casemiro were standout performers for the Red Devils on the day, but Ten Hag made special mention of Fernandes' display. He believes the Portuguese midfielder adapted brilliantly to playing in a right-winger role (via Metro):

"The idea is with Bruno on the right wing and especially in defending."

He added:

"We defended as usual, but in possession he had a role to come in between the lines to bring an extra player there and bring the opponent problems and create hesitation and confusion. I thought he played that role brilliantly."

Ten Hag concluded by explaining why Fernandes was so important for Manchester United on the counter:

"The rest of the team adapted well to the situation and we had really good breaks by finding the free man. Bruno was an important factor in that role and important in the pressing as well. He was my man of the match, definitely."

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Bruno Fernandes is 1 contribution away from having 100 goal contributions for Man United.



He's only played 152 games 🤯 Bruno Fernandes is 1 contribution away from having 100 goal contributions for Man United.He's only played 152 games 🤯 https://t.co/KDHptlxopV

Next up for Ten Hag's men is a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday (January 18).

