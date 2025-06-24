Manchester United close to agreeing deal for their second signing of the summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo, as per Standard Sport reporter Sam Tabuteau. This would be their second signing of the summer transfer window, following the acquisition of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers on June 12.
Following a dismal 2024-25 Premier League campaign in which the Red Devils finished 15th, Ruben Amorim and Co. set their targets on bolstering their attack. They signed Cunha for a reported transfer fee of £62.5 million, before reportedly offering Brentford £45 million, plus £10 million in add-ons for Mbeumo.
The Bees swiftly rejected Manchester United's initial bid on June 5. However, the Red Devils recently made a second, improved offer of £55 million, plus £5 million in add-ons. The transfer is reportedly close to being finalized between both clubs, with Brentford keen on further negotiating easier add-ons before passing the green light.
Bryan Mbeumo is allegedly keen on joining Manchester United as well. However, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in acquiring the 25-year-old's signature.
The Cameroon international has been one of the most consistent wingers in the Premier League over the past few years, recording 42 goals and 30 assists in 136 appearances.
"You need to accept it" - Bryan Mbeumo on transfer speculation amid Manchester United interest
Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo recently admitted he accepted the speculation surrounding his future in the summer transfer window. His comments arrived after Brentford rejected Manchester United's opening bid for his signature, with Tottenham Hotspur also in the race.
In an interview with Sky Sports' Craig Slater on June 16, Mbeumo stated:
"It (transfer speculation) is a bit new for me I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it."
He also provided his verdict on his form last season:
"It's been my best season so far in the Premier League. And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we've been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it's been a fantastic season."
Mbeumo had a stellar 2024-25 campaign, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.