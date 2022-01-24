Manchester United close to signing 22-year-old midfielder - Reports

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Manchester United are in pole position to land Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara in the ongoing transfer window.

The Frenchman has currently entered the final six months of his Marseille contract. Kamara is currently in a position to sign a pre-contract with any European club. Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown an interest in signing the French midfielder.

However, according to the report, Manchester United are close to signing the 22-year-old midfielder. Instead of waiting until the end of the season, United are keen to sign Kamara in January at a lower price.

The Red Devils, however, are not the only Premier League team keen on signing Boubacar Kamara this season. Newcastle United and West Ham United are also two other names interested in the player.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Manchester United have been interested in Boubacar Kamara for a long time. However, there are no negotiations between United and Marseille and the player’s priority is to leave for free in the summer. #MUFC @FabrizioRomano via @UnitedStandMUFC Manchester United have been interested in Boubacar Kamara for a long time. However, there are no negotiations between United and Marseille and the player’s priority is to leave for free in the summer. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano via @UnitedStandMUFC]

After strengthening other areas by signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Manchester United's weakest link is currently a defensive midfielder.

The Red Devils are also on the verge of losing Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek in the near future. Pogba has also entered the final six months of his contract and has shown no signs of penning an extension.

Boubacar Kamara could be an ideal signing for the Red Devils to bolster their midfield. The 22-year-old is tall, which makes him an aerial threat when it comes to set-pieces. Kamara is primarily a defensive midfielder who breaks up attacks and starts the offensive by finding more creative players from the back.

A product of Marseille's academy, Kamara has made a total of 146 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions. The midfielder has also captained his side on a number of occasions.

Manchester United have found some rhythm in the Premier League

Following a spell of inconsistent results, Manchester United have found some rhythm in the Premier League. The Red Devils have notched up two consecutive wins in the league which has propelled them into the top four.

Manchester United first secured a 3-1 win over newly-promoted Brentford before defeating West Ham 1-0 at the weekend. A stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils clinch a vital win against the Hammers at Old Trafford.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, United are fourth in the table, having accumulated 38 points from 22 matches. They currently lead Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur by two points. However, both Spurs and Arsenal have games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar