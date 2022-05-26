Manchester United close to extending key player's contract - Reports

Manchester United are on the verge of offering a new contract to their number one David de Gea, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

De Gea was one of the better performing players in a poor season for Manchester United. The Spanish international made 46 appearances for the Red Devils this season, including all 38 matches in the Premier League. The 31-year-old shot-stopper registered just 10 clean sheets all season.

De Gea, however, made 128 saves in the Premier League, the third-highest tally this season. His recent good form has forced Dean Henderson out of the first-team for the majority of the season.

Manchester United understand the importance the Spanish shot-stopper brings to the squad and are willing to offer him a new deal. According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils will be offering him a contract which will run until the summer of 2025.

It is worth mentioning that David de Gea currently has just one year remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that Manchester United are planning to trigger a one-year extension on David de Gea's contract. However, now it seems the club want to offer a new contract altogether to keep hold of their number one shot-stopper, who is currently in the prime of his career.

The Sun also reported that De Gea could still pocket close to £375,000 per-week following his contract extension.

Manchester United are in for a busy summer transfer window

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer transfer window this time around. The Red Devils have appointed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

United are set to have loads of players leaving the club in the coming months. According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils will see the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata leave Old Trafford in the summer.

These departures will see the club save around £50 million from their wage budget.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Pogba



Paul is tempted and he's taking his time - talks still ongoing with both clubs. Paul Pogba has definitely turned down Manchester City while Juventus have been clear with him and his agents: they won't offer same salary as PSG but he'd be "key player" at Juventus.Paul is tempted and he's taking his time - talks still ongoing with both clubs. Paul Pogba has definitely turned down Manchester City while Juventus have been clear with him and his agents: they won't offer same salary as PSG but he'd be "key player" at Juventus. 🇫🇷 #Pogba Paul is tempted and he's taking his time - talks still ongoing with both clubs. https://t.co/bhnRMsjqsP

The Red Devils will also be looking forward to signing a couple of fresh faces to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are interested in signing a new centre-back this summer. Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Villarreal's Pau Torres are the two names to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

