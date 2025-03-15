Manchester United closely monitoring 23-year-old Ligue 1 sensation as Ruben Amorim aims to bolster key squad area: Reports 

Manchester United have identified Lucas Chevalier as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, according to GIVEMESPORT (via Teamtalk). The Cameroonian custodian was roped in to replace David de Gea in the summer of 2023.

However, Onana has failed to convince so far, prompting the Red Devils to consider reinforcements. The Premier League giants have identified Chevalier as a possible candidate for the job.

The Frenchman has been superb for Lille this season and has earned a call-up to the national squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. Chevalier has registered 11 clean sheets in 39 games this season for the Ligue 1 club, conceding 44 goals.

Onana, meanwhile, has let in 53 goals in 39 games, registering eight clean sheets. Manchester United are already monitoring Chevalier, and initial scouting reports have been positive.

The 23-year-old has been described as world class, and the Red Devils could have an opportunity to prise him away this summer. Lille are apparently demanding at least €40m to let him go.

However, the player's contract expires in 2027, and an offer close to the aforementioned fee could also do the trick. Meanwhile, Chevalier apparently pockets just £20,000 per week, and could be tempted to move to the Premier League, where he could earn significantly more.

Understandably, Manchester United are not the only club eyeing the Frenchman with interest. Barcelona and Chelsea have had their eyes on the player for some time, while Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United are in the race as well.

Will Manchester United move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer?

Lucas Chevalier

Manchester United are planning to move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to TEAMtalk. Ruben Amorim has seen his team struggle in the final third this season and has already sanctioned a move for his former striker.

Gyokeres registered 66 goals and 23 assists from 68 games across competitions under Amorim at Sporting. The Swede has been linked with the Red Devils ever since the Portuguese manager took charge at Old Trafford last November.

However, securing his services won't be a walk in the park. Gyokeres is under contract with the Portuguese club until 2028 and has a €100m release clause in his deal.

Manchester United will have to trigger that option if they want him at Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils will have to offload multiple players to raise funds for the deal, given their poor financial situation.

