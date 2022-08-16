Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer revealed: Reports

Co-chairman of Manchester United Joel Glazer is against the idea of selling Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as per the Manchester Evening News.

Despite the Portuguese's best efforts, United failed to win a trophy last season and finished in sixth place in the English Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with the 25% salary reduction he has incurred due to United’s inability to secure Champions League football and the club failing to sign top-level footballers. As per the report, his partner Georgina Rodriguez wishes to return to Spain.

It is believed that new coach Erik ten Hag is also receptive to the idea of life without the forward. Joel Glazer, however, supposedly has no intention of selling the Portuguese superstar.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down. Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down.

As per the aforementioned report, Glazer has so far resisted proactive attempts to sell the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Since all transfers are approved by Glazer, he could continue to block the possible departure of the former Real Madrid man.

It is believed that Joel Glazer stopped Anthony Martial’s transfer in 2018 even after the forward’s agent publicly expressed his client’s desire to leave.

Glazer has not been at Old Trafford since the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona in April of 2019. However, he regularly communicates with chief executive Richard Arnold.

Scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions, Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2021-22 campaign as the Red Devils’ leading scorer. 18 of his 24 goals came in the Premier League, making him the division’s third-highest goalscorer behind joint-leaders Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son (23 goals).

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United’s best player this season

Amid reports linking him with a move away from United, Ronaldo has been working diligently to help his team. The forward, who missed Manchester United’s pre-season tour due to family reasons, was arguably United’s best player in their first two Premier League matches.

The Portuguese did not start in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. However, the entire complexion of the game changed the moment Ronaldo came on in the second half. He created a couple of openings but his teammates failed to capitalize on these chances.

Ronaldo was even better in his first start of the season against Brentford on Saturday (August 13). He made two key passes, tested the keeper twice, and won two of three aerial duels.

Had his teammates shown even a fraction of the commitment as Ronaldo, United probably could have escaped the 4-0 humiliation away at Brentford.

