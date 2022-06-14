Manchester United confident of completing signing of 25-year-old superstar before pre-season tour begins - Reports

Manchester United are eager to complete the signing of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in the coming weeks. The Dutchman has been heavily linked with the Red Devils in recent weeks, who are keen to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer.

According to The Express, Manchester United are 'confident' of completing a move for the 25-year-old before the commencement of their pre-season tour. The Red Devils are set to face Liverpool in Thailand in their first game of the summer on July 12. The Premier League giants will then travel to Australia and Norway to play the remainder of their preseason games.

Manchester United are likely to be in the market for multiple midfielders this summer as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata are set to leave the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Nemanja Matic will leave the Red Devils by mutual consent despite having one year left on his deal with the club.

The club's new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to reunite with former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford this summer. De Jong developed into one of the most promising young talents in world football under the guidance of the Dutch tactician during their time together in Amsterdam, prior to his move to Barcelona in 2019.

Despite being a regular starter for Xavi's side and reiterating his desire to stay at Camp Nou, the Blaugranas are open to the prospect of selling him due to their dire financial situation. The Spanish giants could be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer to balance the books and abide by La Liga wage rules.

As per The Guardian, Barcelona rejected Manchester United's €60+ €10 million in add-ons bid for De Jong. The Blaugranas are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €85 million for the midfielder.

De Jong was reportedly reluctant to join the Red Devils due to their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League. However, the Dutchman is believed to have accepted the fact that he could be sold by Barcelona this summer. Hence, Ten Hag's side are confident that they can agree personal terms over a £250,000 per-week deal with the midfielder.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident. [#MUFC ✍️ Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident. [ @DiscoMirror ✍️ 🇳🇱 Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident. [@DiscoMirror] #MUFC 🔴✍️ https://t.co/966ygYLVsA

Manchester United will also be keen to add a defender to their ranks before the preseason tour

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Manchester United's defensive frailties was one of the major reasons behind their downfall last season. The club conceded 57 goals in 38 Premier League games.

Club captain Harry Maguire endured a torrid campaign and became a scapegoat at Old Trafford towards the end of last season. Victor Lindelof lacks the physicality and consistency required to be a regular starter for the club.

Erik ten Hag might therefore be keen to sign a top-quality defender to play alongside Raphael Varane next season. The Dutchman will possibly hope to acquire a defender before the start of the preseason tour in order to give the player time to adjust to his tactics and style of football.

According to Cadena Ser, the Premier League giants are close to completing a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Spaniard has been in excellent form over the last couple of seasons.

He helped his club win the Europa League during the 2020-21 campaign, and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. The 25-year-old's passing and composure on the ball makes him the ideal transfer target for Ten Hag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far