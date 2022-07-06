Manchester United could confirm 3 other signings this week after completing transfer of Tyrell Malacia - Reports 

Manchester United could confirm as many as three new signings this week following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia, according to the Express. The three players in question include Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Erik ten Hag's side had a slow start to the summer transfer window. However, that will soon change before the Red Devils head out to Thailand and Australia for their pre-season tour on Friday, 8 July.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Dutch side Feyenoord earlier this week. The 22-year-old full-back has been signed to provide some much-required competition to Luke Shaw in the left-back position. According to the aforementioned source, United have signed Malacia for a fee of around £13 million.

The Red Devils are now working on finalizing other transfers before their pre-season tour. According to the Express, Manchester United have a verbal agreement in place to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The Danish star is currently a free agent after his six-month contract with Brentford expired at the end of last month.

Frenkie de Jong is the second player after Eriksen who is on the verge of signing for the Red Devils. The FC Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer. According to the Express, United have had a deal worth £56 million agreed with the Catalan giants with personal terms only left to be discussed. However, it seems unlikely that the deal will go through in the next few days.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now stated that De Jong is not for sale despite the club's weak financial conditions. Laporta has also stated that the Dutch midfielder himself wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

The third player to be linked with Manchester United is Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. According to reports, United have made a bid worth £34 million plus add-ons and are leading Arsenal in the the race to sign the Argentine defender.

However, it is not all rosy at Old Trafford. According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer to compete for trophies and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United face Liverpool in Bangkok

Manchester United are scheduled to face arch-rivals Liverpool at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on July 12. This will be United's first pre-season game of their tour before they fly to Australia.

Manchester United will be hoping for a better performance against Liverpool this time around. The Red Devils lost both of their encounters with the Reds last season. They first suffered a 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford before losing 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture.

