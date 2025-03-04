Manchester United consider appointing 65-year-old World Cup winning head coach as replacement for Ruben Amorim after FA Cup exit: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), Manchester United are considering hiring Joachim Löw as a replacement for head coach Ruben Amorim. This comes after Fulham eliminated the Red Devils from the 2024-25 FA Cup competition.

Ad

Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November 2024 and has struggled to impress as the head coach. In 16 Premier League games under his reign, United has won five, drawn three, and lost eight.

Meanwhile, Amorim has also struggled to improve Manchester United's attack as players like Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho have all been poor in front of goal.

There has also been a shortage of creativity in midfield and a lack of coordination in United's defense this season. While Amorim might not be completely responsible for United's woes, the club's hierarchy are looking to replace him.

Ad

Trending

As one of his potential replacements, Löw is an experienced and highly intuitive tactician. Best known for possessive and versatile tactical setup, the German is a master tactician.

He's well known for his outstanding 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3 patterns which encourage flexibility and a possession-based setup. Thus, his ability to make use of different setups could enhance Manchester United's style of play if he becomes the manager.

In terms of achievements, Löw’s outstanding management was key as Germany won the 2014 World Cup competition. He also played a pivotal managerial role as Germany won the 2017 Confederations Cup under his reign as their manager.

Ad

"Our long-term goal is to win the Premier League" - Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United v Fulham - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round - Source: Getty

The Red Devils' head coach has claimed that his goal is to win the Premier League at Old Trafford. This statement was made in the aftermath of United's 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Fulham last weekend.

Ad

In an interview after the game, Amorim spoke about his long-term objectives at United. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Our long term goal is to win the Premier League. I don't know how long it is going to take but that's our goal. No matter what we continue forward”.

Manchester United are ranked 14th in the Premier League standings, having registered only 33 points from 27 games. Meanwhile, they would take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 6).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback