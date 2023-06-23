According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are considering giving Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 jersey to youngster Alejandro Garnacho. The Portuguese left the Red Devils last season in a tumultuous manner after his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Since then, the No. 7 shirt has been vacant at Old Trafford. Garnacho, meanwhile, recently signed a new five-year deal with the Red Devils and wears the No. 49 shirt for United.

The club reportedly want to give Garnacho the iconic No. 7 shirt. The Spain-born Argentine was a key player for the team in the recently concluded season. He scored five goals and provided as many assists in 32 game across competitions.

Garnacho is once again expected to be a key player for Manchester United this season. The player, who's a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan, currently wears the No. 49.

Former Manchester United star compared Alejandro Garnacho with young Cristiano Ronaldo

In his first Manchester United spell, a young Cristiano Ronaldo took the Premier League by storm. He was a nightmare for defenders due to his skills and trickery.

Garnacho is similar to that version of Ronaldo. While he's not as skillful, Garnacho is dynamic. Tomas Kuszczak recently compared Garnacho with a young Ronaldo, telling (via the Red Devils' website):

“He looks a little bit like young Ronaldo at the time, when his strengths start to grow around the team and the teammates helped him to grow. Ronaldo, when he joined United, had fantastic players around him, and he used this to become a star in the United squad."

He added:

"I’ve not seen Garnacho training, so I can’t comment exactly how much he invests himself in training and how much football he leaves to compare that side of his game to Ronaldo, but obviously, if you watch both of them, you can tell there’s definitely potential for him to live up to the name Ronaldo made for himself at United.”

Ronaldo is a bonafide United legend despite the manner of his exit from the club late last year. To emulate Ronaldo, Garnacho will need to be at the peak of his game for years.

