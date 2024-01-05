Manchester United consider launching move for another Tottenham player after sending Sergio Reguilon back: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering swooping for Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon after ending Sergio Reguilon's loan spell at Old Trafford.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils are plotting a move for Sessengon who is yet to make a single appearance this season. The English youngster has been dealing with a thigh injury but returned to Spurs' first team for training a few weeks ago.

Sessegnon, 23, has struggled for game time throughout his five-year stay at Spurs. He's made 56 appearances across competitions, posting three goals and four assists.

Manchester United sent Reguilon back to Tottenham last week, cutting short his one-year loan deal. The Spaniard was an emergency loan who arrived on transfer deadline day last summer due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, it appears Erik ten Hag still wants to strengthen the left-back position and Sessegnon is a potential option. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €13 million and has just over a year left on his contract.

Thus, the England U21 international could be available at a low fee which could be enticing to Manchester United. He impressed at Fulham before heading to Spurs in 2019, managing 25 goals and 18 assists in 120 games while at Craven Cottage.

Reguilon bids Manchester United farewell after returning to Tottenham

Sergio Reguilon is being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Reguilon's time at Manchester United may have been short but he was proud to have turned out for the Red Devils. The Spanish left-back sent a heartfelt message to the club's fans on his Instagram account (via centredevils):

"It has been great to play for (MUFC) and I just want to say thank you to the club, the fans and my teammates. It was a privilege to play for this huge club. I wish all the best for the Red Devils."

Reguilon made 12 appearances across competitions during his time at Old Trafford. He earned praise for his passionate personality as well as his attacking intent despite Ten Hag's disappointing start to the season.

The Spaniard's chances of breaking into Postecoglou's first team are slim. Destiny Udogie was brought to the club in the summer and the Italian has majorly impressed.

Speculation grows over the 27-year-old's future and he may not be back at Spurs for too long. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that he is set to depart the Lilywhites once again with Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs.

Reguilon has just over a year left on his contract with Tottenham. He spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.