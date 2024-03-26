Manchester United consider launching move for Argentine defender with £17 million release clause as first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Reports

According to TyC Sport journalist Julio Pavoni, Manchester United are considering signing Argentine youngster Aaron Anselmino in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group recently acquired a minority stake at the Red Devils and the British billionaire will have a say in the club's footballing matters. Ratcliffe is looking to build a long-term project and has now reportedly identified Anselmino as his first signing.

The 17-year-old defender currently plays for Boca Juniors. He has recently made his senior first-team debut and has played only seven times for the club. Despite his limited experience, United see him as a perfect signing for the future and are reportedly ready to meet his £17 million release clause.

As per the report, United want to loan Anselmino back to Boca Juniors for another season after signing him. They want the player to continue his development so that he can gain enough experience before moving to England.

While Manchester United are interested in the youngster, Anselmino recently ruled out leaving Boca in the near future. Following his team's 3-0 win against Central Norte in Copa Argentina, Anselmino said (via SPORTbible):

"My head is here at Boca. I want to win titles and win titles with this shirt. Nothing comes from outside."

Anselmino currently plays alongside former United stars Marcos Raojo, Sergio Romero, and Edinson Cavani at Boca. Whether they influence Anselmino's decision remains to be seen.

Liverpool eyeing Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat: Reports

Sofyan Amrabat's Manchester United future is uncertain as the Red Devils aren't expected to make the Moroccan's loan move from Fiorentina permanent due to FFP issues.

Amrabat seemingly doesn't have a future at Fiorentina either as his contract expires in the summer. The midfielder, who was one of the most notable performers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has now attracted attention from Liverpool.

The Reds are contemplating signing him in the summer and the player is reportedly valued at €20 million. Amrabat has so far made 22 appearances for United, starting 13 times since moving to Old Trafford in the summer.