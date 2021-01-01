Reports: Manchester United considering moves for Max Aarons and Moises Caicedo

Manchester United's recruitment team are reportedly deciding whether to launch moves for Max Aarons and Moises Caicedo in the coming days. The Red Devils are expected to be active in the January transfer window but will be cautious about making major changes to their squad.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are considering a move for Norwich full-back Max Aarons, who could provide competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back slot.

United are also looking at Ecuadorian wonderkid Moises Caicedo, who is expected to be the long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

Max Aarons was one of Norwich's standout players in the Premier League last season. The England U-21 international was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but the deal failed to materialize due to financial reasons.

Aarons has now been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he will compete with Wan-Bissaka for a starting berth. United have suffered at times in the former Crystal Palace man's absence and could look to address this problem in the January transfer window.

Moises Caicedo, on the other hand, is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the world and has been tipped to become one of his country's finest players.

Fabrizio Romano believes that Manchester United could a move for the youngsters as soon as January.

"Manchester United have Max Aarons in their radar by months and he's appreciated. No official bid or anything advanced at the moment, he's not close to join #mufc now.

"Moises Caicedo: it's up to Man Utd. Contacts on but no decision made yet. Other clubs are also interested," Romano said.

Caicedo and Aarons could add depth to Manchester United's title-chasing squad

Manchester United were forced to play Victor Lindelof in the absence of Wan Bissaka in their recent 2-2 draw with Leicester City. Lindelof's shaky performance in the right-back position indicated that the Red Devils have to invest in another full-back. Therefore, a move for the highly-rated Aarons could be on the cards.

Caicedo, on the other hand, has already played four times for his national side at the age of just 19. He could be one for the future, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to develop a Manchester United squad for the next decade.