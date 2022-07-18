Manchester United consider move for 26-year-old Premier League striker - Reports 

Manchester United are considering a move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney this summer, according to The Daily Mirror (via The Sport Review). The Red Devils are currently in the market for a new forward following uncertainties surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have already signed one former Brentford player this summer in Christen Eriksen on a free transfer. The Red Devils are now looking to partner him with his former teammate ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United were impressed by Toney's debut Premier League campaign last season. The 26-year-old forward scored 12 goals and provided five assists from 33 league outings last season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and could make a move for the Brentford striker Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and could make a move for the Brentford striker 👀📰

Ivan Toney is an out-and-out centre-forward, a position that United will need to strengthen in if they were to lose Ronaldo this summer.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing Toney this summer. According to reports, Leeds United, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also reportedly in the race to sign the English forward.

Toney currently has three more years remaining on his contract with Brentford. According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old forward is valued at around £31 million.

Who have been the other forwards linked with a move to Manchester United this summer?

Manchester United's need for a new centre-forward this summer has linked them with a number of attackers. According to The Sport Review, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey.

Brobbey spent the second half of last season on loan at Ajax and played under Erik ten Hag. The Amsterdam-based outfit are also interested in permanently signing the Dutch forward. According to Mike Verweij (via The United Stand) [h/t Manchester Evening news], the Dutchman is close to joining Ajax this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Ajax forward Antony for the majority of the transfer window. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international remains high on United's transfer shortlist for this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Manchester United, focused on de Jong but Antony's still one of the top names in the list.



Been told player's camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high. Antony situation. Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal - not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing. New contacts will take place soon for Antony. Player's camp wants Ajax to consider potential proposals already this summer, as reported last week. Ajax insist they want €80m.

Ten Hag has played Anthony Martial as a forward so far during pre-season games in the absence of Ronaldo. The Frenchman has scored two goals in the two friendly games United have contested whilst on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Marcus Rashford also scored a goal against Melbourne Victory in their most recent pre-season friendly, which Manchester United won 4-1 on 15 July.

