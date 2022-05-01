Manchester United consider offering Marcus Rashford or 2 other players in exchange for Barcelona superstar - Reports 

Manchester United are considering a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford or two other players for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

As reported by Spanish transfer expert Gerard Romero via Barca Universal, the Dutch midfielder is happy at the Camp Nou. He has become a regular in the side since the arrival of current manager Xavi Hernandez in November.

Despite de Jong expressing his desire to stay at Barcelona, that hasn't deterred Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to offer Rashford, Harry Maguire or Alex Telles as part of the deal to bring the 24-year-old to Old Trafford.

utdreport @utdreport @gerardromero] Erik ten Hag has asked for Frenkie de Jong as a priority. Alex Telles, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are players Barcelona think #mufc could offer. Barcelona may be interested in Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga #mulive Erik ten Hag has asked for Frenkie de Jong as a priority. Alex Telles, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are players Barcelona think #mufc could offer. Barcelona may be interested in Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga #mulive [@gerardromero]

Romero also added that the Red Devils are ready to add academy graduates Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga to sweeten the deal, as well as a fee of around €25 million.

United are keen to bring the dynamic midfielder to the Premier League to reunite him with incoming manager Erik Ten Hag. The pair were together at Ajax when the Eredivisie giants reached the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

It has been a severely disappointing season for the Red Devils. Rashford in particular has looked bereft of all confidence, having scored just five times in 32 appearances.

Club captain Maguire has also faced severe criticism from the fanbase for his error-prone performances. Like Telles, he too may see the opportunity to move to Catalonia as a chance to revitalize his career.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Gerard Romero is reliable but it's difficult to believe Barca would want McTominay in a deal for Frenkie de Jong.



Don't care how Man Utd do it but if Frenkie is truly Erik ten Hag's "priority target" then Man Utd should go all in and get him. Gerard Romero is reliable but it's difficult to believe Barca would want McTominay in a deal for Frenkie de Jong.Don't care how Man Utd do it but if Frenkie is truly Erik ten Hag's "priority target" then Man Utd should go all in and get him. https://t.co/oTz4ujH6BE

Barcelona boss makes de Jong stance clear amid Manchester United rumors

Following his move from Johan Cruyff ArenA in 2019, de Jong struggled to settle in at the Spanish giants. He has, however, been in terrific form since the managerial appointment of Barca legend Xavi Hernandez.

The Netherlands international has made 43 appearances for the Blaugrana across the current campaign, scoring four times and providing five assists.

In a press-confernece on Saturday, April 30, Xavi insisted that de Jong has a long-term future at the club, and said as per The Mirror:

"He has to be a player that makes the difference and he does. There aren't many players with his quality in the world. He's the present and the future here.

He is a very important player for me. He's capable, strong, he gets into the box. He has had some excellent games, but he has to be consistent."

De Jong faces strong competition for a starting place in Barcelona's starting XI. The likes of wonderkids Gavi and Pedri, as well as Barca legend Sergio Busquets, are all competing for a spot in the midfield three.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE As reported by Gerard Romero, Harry Maguire is one of a number of players Barcelona feel Man United could offer them in a deal for Frenkie De Jong...



Make it happen. As reported by Gerard Romero, Harry Maguire is one of a number of players Barcelona feel Man United could offer them in a deal for Frenkie De Jong...Make it happen. https://t.co/N9pgnt6JU3

Edited by Arnav