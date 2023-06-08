Manchester United to consider potential loan for suspended Mason Greenwood, move to Italy, Spain or Turkey likely: Reports

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, Manchester United are looking to send the suspended Mason Greenwood out on loan next season. Greenwood hasn't played for the club since the start of 2022.

He was accused of alleged sexual abuse, rape, and controlling and coercive behavior by his girlfriend Harriet Robson. However, after a prolonged investigation, the player has been acquitted of his charges.

Greenwood is eligible to play football professionally again. Manchester United are exploring opportunities to seal a loan move for the player. Turkey, Spain, and Italy are among the possible destinations for the Englishman.

Keeping the controversies surrounding Greenwood out of context, there is no denying that he is one of the finest youngsters coming out of United's academy in recent years. The player, who is still only 21, has made 129 appearances for the Red Devils so far, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez lauded fans' passion

Since his summer move from Ajax, Lisandro Martinez turned out to be a key player for Manchester United in defense. The Argentine made 45 appearances across competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets.

The player, who is popular by the moniker "The Butcher" among fans, lauded the support from the Old Trafford faithful. In a recent Q&A, Martinez said (via the Red Devils' website0:

“I really feel the love of the fans. I also feel a lot of love for them. I really like this connection because it’s very important. Sometimes that support, that fire, wins games. You see it, the stadium is on fire. It’s part of that connection.”

Further speaking about his passion for the game, Martinez said:

"To be honest, football is a big part of my life. I live for football. Yeah, I love football. I give everything for it. Like I said in many interviews before, football is life. You have to fight for that. You have to fight for, I say, always the food. In the game, if someone takes your food, you have to fight. You can’t give in easily to them.”

Martinez has been out of action since suffering a broken metatarsal in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Fans will hope that the player gets back on the pitch healthy next season.

